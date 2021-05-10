The billionaire Koch network of donor class organizations is backing a Republican-led effort in Arizona that would reverse the state’s ban on providing in-state tuition to illegal aliens.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 1044 would repeal Arizona’s 2006 ban on illegal aliens from receiving in-state tuition. The effort would attempt to repeal the ban, approved by voters, by putting the effort on the state’s 2022 ballot.

The effort is being led by two Arizona Republicans: Reps. Michelle Udall and Joel John.

After the resolution advanced through the legislature last week, the Koch-funded Libre Initiative praised the move.

“Instead of making it harder, we need to make it easier for individuals to learn and contribute to our country and local community,” the Libre Initiative’s Ashley Donis said in a statement.

Donis also added that the Libre Initiative continues lobbying Congress to “take bold and decisive action to improve our country’s immigration system” including amnesty for illegal aliens.

Across the United States, at least 17 states and Washington, DC provide illegal aliens with in-state tuition through laws passed by state legislatures while at least seven states provide in-state tuition to illegal aliens via decisions by university systems.

Those states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, along with university systems in Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Rhode Island, among others.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.