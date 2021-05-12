Following a massive cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, the largest pipeline system for refined oil products in America, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) suggested Wednesday that now may be the time for President Joe Biden to “reauthorize the Keystone XL Pipeline.”

“Now would be a great time for @JoeBiden to reauthorize the Keystone XL Pipeline,” Kemp wrote in a tweet with an attached video from his press conference held at the state capitol Wednesday evening.

Now would be a great time for @JoeBiden to reauthorize the Keystone XL Pipeline. https://t.co/UjSqXpwD1d — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 12, 2021

One of Biden’s first actions as president came as he revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. As previously reported by Breitbart News, Biden “killed some 11,000 direct jobs that the pipeline’s construction was to have created, and an estimated 60,000 indirect jobs in secondary, related industries.”

“I think that people are seeing now that pipelines coming into the country, bringing energy are pretty dang important,” Kemp told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s some in the country that have taken a different view of that for all different reasons to bring alternative fuel supplies here.”

“I’ve always been a supporter of all of the above when it comes to energy,” he added, saying he supports efforts for electronic vehicle markets in Georgia but “realizes a lot of people drive cars, like myself, that need gasoline or other vehicles that need diesel fuel.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Kemp announced the state would not collect sales tax on gasoline and would enforce anti-price gouging regulations as the colonial pipeline worked to begin normal operations again.

