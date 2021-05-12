President Joe Biden acknowledged Tuesday his coronavirus team had “gone a little slower” updating guidance for vaccinated Americans.

The president spoke about upcoming changes to the Centers for Disease Control guidance during a virtual conversation with American governors addressing the fight against the coronavirus and the push to get people vaccinated.

During the conversation, Idaho Gov. Spencer Cox (R) asked Biden and his team to spend more time demonstrating the benefits of getting the vaccine.

“We could use some help from the White House and others, and that is modeling what a fully vaccinated person can do,” he said, and added, “I would like to say that we have fully vaccinated people; we should start acting like it.”

Biden said he looked forward to “drawing a portrait” of what vaccinated Americans could do, as opposed to the unvaccinated to encourage more people to get the shot.

But he explained why the administration was moving slower.

“I mean, so, we’re — and if anything, we’ve been — we’ve gone a little slower to make sure we’re exactly right as — in terms of the percent of the population that has been vaccinated,” Biden said.

The president indicated the country would soon see the government loosen the rules for vaccinated people.

“We’re just getting there now to the degree that I think you’re going to see a more aggressive effort on our part to lay out that, once vaccinated, it’s not only you can hug your grandchildren, you can do a lot more — and whether or not you have to have even, at some point soon, masks inside versus outside,” he said.

Turning to his coronavirus team leader Jeffery Zients, Biden asked him to confirm the administration would move forward on the updated guidance.

“Yeah,” Zients replied. “I think we expect more and more guidance from the CDC for vaccinated people.”

“You know, it’s — it’s not everything, but it’s — I think you’re right about it would increase the prospects of the desire to get vaccinated, you know, as well,” Biden told Cox.