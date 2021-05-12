Leading Never Trump Republicans Near-silent in Defense of Israel

The Never Trump faction of Republicans, which includes many people known for their former strong defenses of the U.S.-Israel alliance, has been largely silent in recent days as Israel has been bombarded with Palestinian rockets.

Bill Kristol, for example, who launched the Emergency Committee for Israel during the Obama administration, has been silent about Israel on Twitter recently — and every other policy issue, including fuel shortages in the eastern U.S. as the result of a cyberattack — tweeting almost exclusively about Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)’s political fight within the Republican Party.

Liz Cheney's speech marked her farewell to the House GOP leadership. But it also marked the beginning of an effort to save the Republican Party for democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. If that effort results in a 2024 presidential campaign, this speech will have launched it. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 12, 2021

Never Trump stalwart Max Boot, a foreign policy hawk-turned-cable news pundit, has also been almost exclusively focused on the Cheney fight on Twitter.

The Washington Post‘s Jennifer Rubin, once a stalwart defender of Israel, has said little about the conflict, but did publish a column lamenting that President Joe Biden had to be “dragged” into the fray. She blamed Netanyahu for provoking the violence and urged the Biden administration to intervene: “Quick and decisive intervention is essential,” she wrote.

One exception has been David Frum, a former speechwriter for George W. Bush, who has been vocal in defense of Israel. However, he has also tried to find a way to attack Trump:

Remember all the Trump-Kushner self-congratulation about their Middle East successes? — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 11, 2021

Trump, of course, has been out of office for four months. During his term, Israel enjoyed unusual quiet on the Palestinian front, and negotiated peace deals with several Arab states.

For some in Never Trump, the close identification of Trump with the pro-Israel cause may have prompted them to abandon it.

