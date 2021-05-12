Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said in a press conference Wednesday just after House Republicans removed her from House leadership that she will not let former President Trump get near the Oval Office again.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language,” she said:

Before her ouster by a loud vote of no confidence, Cheney said Trump is unraveling “our democracy” and leading us “down that path lies our destruction.”

“We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy. Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country,” she continued. “If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy.”

