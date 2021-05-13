Fact Check: Jen Psaki Falsely Claims Joe Biden Does Not Wear Mask Outside

CLAIM: White House press secretary Jen Psaki falsely claimed that President Joe Biden did not wear his mask outside.

“The president doesn’t wear his mask when he’s outside, that guidance is clear,” Psaki said to reporters during the daily White House press briefing Thursday

VERDICT: FALSE. Since the Centers for Disease Control updated their masking guidance for vaccinated Americans outdoors, President Biden has repeatedly been photographed wearing his mask at outdoor events.

On April 29, Joe Biden apologized after losing his mask during an outdoor campaign rally before ultimately finding it in his pocket and putting it on.

On April 30, Biden wore his mask while walking with his grandchildren at an outdoor event recognizing Amtrak’s 50th anniversary.

On May 6, the president wore his mask while approaching the podium for an outdoor speech in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The president also typically wears his mask while boarding Air Force One and Marine One.