Former President Donald Trump congratulated Rep. Elise Stefanik for winning a House Republican leadership position on Friday.

“Congratulations to Elise Stefanik for her Big and Overwhelming victory!” Trump wrote in a statement sent to reporters.

Stefanik won the secret ballot vote of 134-46 against her challenger Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX). One Republican voted for Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), one for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and one for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers (R-WA). Nine Republican representatives voted present.

Trump backed Stefanik after publicly working against former House Republican conference chair Liz Cheney (R-WY).

House Republicans voted Cheney out of the leadership position on Wednesday for repeatedly arguing that Trump is not the future of the Republican party.

“The House GOP is united and the Make America Great Again movement is Strong!” Trump wrote.

Stefanik said she supported Trump and would work with the former president to help Republicans take back the majority in 2022.

“I believe that voters determine the leader of the Republican party and President Trump is the leader that they look to,” Stefanik said to reporters after her victory.