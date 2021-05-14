The Columbia, South Carolina, police department says a man was justified in saving his brother by shooting and killing a 23-year-old attacker on May 11, 2021.

WIS NEWS reports the shooting occurred just prior to 11:30 p.m. “at the Capri Apartments on East Chapel Drive.”

A 23-year-old man allegedly “armed with a gun” began arguing with another individual and that individual’s brother intervened, shooting the suspect, out of fear that his sibling’s life was in danger.

The two brothers then called 911 and have been cooperative.

News 19 notes that the Columbia Police Department ruled the shooting as self-defense and no charges will be filed.

