46 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Forty-six individuals were shot, five fatally, during another violent weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 29 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone in the Windy City, with five of those shooting victims succumbing to their wounds.

On Sunday morning, two Chicago police officers were shot by an individual who opened fire on them in an alley. The officers were both hospitalized but “stable and recovering,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

By Monday morning at 5:08 a.m., ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the total number of overall shooting victims for the weekend had risen to 46. So it was a bloody Sunday.

Among the weekend’s wounded were a two-year-old girl who “was shot in Little Village on the Southwest side” while riding in the backseat of a vehicle. She was shot just before 7 p.m. Friday, and taken to a hospital in “good condition.”

A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday morning just before 8 a.m. The boy was on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up beside him and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. The boy was struck numerous times and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

