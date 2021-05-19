Armed Resident Shoots Two of Five Alleged Home Intruders

An armed resident in Smithfield, Township, Pennsylvania, shot two of five alleged home intruders Monday, killing one and wounding the other.

The other three alleged intruders fled the scene once the homeowner opened fire.

FOX 56 reports the attempted intrusion attempt took place Monday at 5:45 p.m., but was foiled when 26-year-old Tyheem Downs “fought his attackers and used a gun during the confrontation.”

One of the suspects, a 23-year-old New Jersey man, was shot and killed, while another suspect, a 23-year-old from Scranton, was “seriously injured.”

CBS Pittsburgh notes that the armed resident “had a minor injury but didn’t require medical treatment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.