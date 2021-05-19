Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is slated to deliver a keynote speech later this month in Oklahoma at an event to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre.

“We are beyond excited to announce that @staceyabrams will join the Remember & Rise commemoration event on 5/31 as the keynote speaker,” Greenwood Rising, the organizers of the event, wrote in a tweet on Wednesday:

We are beyond excited to announce that @staceyabrams will join the Remember & Rise commemoration event on 5/31 as the keynote speaker. Tickets are free to the public and will become available on May 21 at https://t.co/G1dBBLuXdX. #TulsaTriumphs pic.twitter.com/xC0oGGQe2q — Greenwood Rising (@GreenwoodRising) May 19, 2021

Phil Armstrong, the project director for the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission, said Abrams’ “tireless efforts to create equity and access for Black Georgia voters has inspired the entire country to re-envision what inclusive structures, systems, and communities should look like.”

According to an online statement from organizers, an event commemorating the event “will feature keynote speeches from national civic leaders and musical performances from additional artists,” including John Legend, who will headline the event musically.

Tickets for the Remember & Rise event, which to be held on May 31 and is free to the public, will become available later this week.

