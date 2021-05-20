House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) used the “honor system” hours after suggesting the honor system is not sufficient proof “someone is vaccinated.”

In the video shared by Barstool News Network, Pelosi is shown maskless, breathing on people in close quarters.

Suddenly Pelosi doesn’t mind using the “honor system” for masks… https://t.co/8D09xv5NPp — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) May 20, 2021

While explaining earlier in the day the dangers of being unvaccinated while serving as a member in the House, despite her mask-wearing rules and vaccination, Pelosi asked rhetorically, “What is this, the honor system?”

“The honor system, as to whether someone has been vaccinated? Do you want them breathing in your face on the strength of their honor?” she questioned the press.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi / Facebook

Pelosi’s press conference comes after White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked on May 17 whether it is “worrisome” for businesses “to be operating on an honor system, that it could put kids or even immune-compromised Americans at risk?”