House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) used the “honor system” hours after suggesting the honor system is not sufficient proof “someone is vaccinated.”
In the video shared by Barstool News Network, Pelosi is shown maskless, breathing on people in close quarters.
While explaining earlier in the day the dangers of being unvaccinated while serving as a member in the House, despite her mask-wearing rules and vaccination, Pelosi asked rhetorically, “What is this, the honor system?”
“The honor system, as to whether someone has been vaccinated? Do you want them breathing in your face on the strength of their honor?” she questioned the press.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi / Facebook
Pelosi’s press conference comes after White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked on May 17 whether it is “worrisome” for businesses “to be operating on an honor system, that it could put kids or even immune-compromised Americans at risk?”
Psaki responded in contradiction to Pelosi:
So, the guidance is actually pretty clear, but it gives people the information and the power to be able to protect themselves. If you get vaccinated — you go through your two doses; you’re two weeks past your doses — you no longer need to wear a mask. If you are not, you should still wear a mask to protect others, but also to protect yourself. And it also makes clear that kids should still wear masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their mask guidelines as of May 13:
The House voted 218-210 along party lines Wednesday to block House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) effort to repeal a mask rule for members in the House chamber in accordance with the CDC’s mask guidance for House floor proceedings.
