Exclusive: Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Bill Expanding Affordable Health Care

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) proposed legislation Thursday to ensure Americans have access to affordable and alternative healthcare solutions to Obamacare, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Rosendale, a former state auditor who led healthcare reform in Montana, proposed the Direct Primary Care Accessibility Act, a bill that would protect Americans’ ability to purchase health care from their doctors without having to use health insurance as a middle man.

Direct primary care allows consumers to subscribe to a doctor’s office to access a predetermined list of health services.

Rosendale said in a statement Thursday the legislation would provide a more affordable alternative to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges.

He explained:

We’ve all heard that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. If the law can help people get to the doctor more quickly and cheaply with direct access to primary care physicians, then we have a good chance of seeing healthier Americans. It’s an approach that’s just gone into law in our state that I think will work nationwide.

Rosendale told Breitbart News in January he hopes to focus on health care and immigration. Rosendale’s reforms in Montana, such as creating a reinsurance program, reduced health insurance premiums in Big Sky Country.

He told Breitbart News in January:

I think that we have to point to the successes that we have been able to demonstrate at the state level; not many of the representatives are going to be able to do that. I hope that I can take a leading role in that. I can point to the reinsurance program that we’re able to recreate while we took off some of the ACA language. We constructed it in such a way that if ACA is eliminated completely, we would still be able to maintain this reinsurance; we could still reduce the insurance premiums on folks on the individual market by 15 percent. We were able to authorize direct primary care facilities and have them recognized as not being an insurance product, and we had such incredible feedback across the state, not only from the consumers that were using the facilities but also the doctors that are running those facilities about how they enjoy practicing medicine again and the consumers are getting high quality, affordable health care and at a much more affordable price.

“If I can focus some attention on health care and immigration issues, the last big thing that should really be the first big thing this city needs to take a look at is our deficit spending,” Rosendale added.