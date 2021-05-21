Sean Hannity praised Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption on Friday’s edition of his eponymous radio show.

In his interview with Marlow about Breaking the News, Hannity described the investigative book as “amazing,” a “must-read,” and a “deep dive” into widespread corruption and conflicts of interest related to news media conglomerates and personalities.

Before introducing Marlow, Hannity played several montages of news media figures from ostensibly competitive and diverse outlets echoing one another’s political claims — including the manufactured Russian collusion narrative — nearly verbatim. The echo chamber montages featured the voices of news media personalities from CNN and MSNBC, including Anderson Cooper, John Berman, Wolf Blitzer, Jim Sciutto, Mika Brzezinski, Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd, and Brian Williams.

“We have a crisis,” Hannity said. “Alex Marlow is Breitbart News’s editor-in-chief. He came out with an amazing book. I know he was on with the great one — our friend Mark Levin — last night, but I wanted to get into some of the things that that they discussed and some of the things that I see in this book. … I just got my copy. I was able to look at it today.”

Hannity said to Marlow, “You immerse yourself in research on America’s media conglomerates for over a year, you really did a deep dive here. Tell us what you found out.”

Breaking the News contains 1,206 endnotes contained within 105 pages of source material.

Hannity remarked on revelations in Breaking the News aboutAmerican news media outlets’ relationships with the Chinese Communist Party.

“It’s really really scary,” Hannity stated. “You expose in this book — and I was intrigued by it, and I want to read it in more detail — what you describe as deep ties between the Chinese government and the elite American media.”

“It’s a must read, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, just out this week,” Hannity said. “I urge everybody to get ahold of this book, because it’s eye-opening.”