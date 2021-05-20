Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said his identification of Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, as “the new Soros” funding left-wing news media is the most significant revelation in his book, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

Marlow spoke with Mark Levin on the latter’s eponymous radio show to share the discovery of Laurene Powell Jobs as a largely unknown mogul of left-wing news media.

“I want to share something with you that I saved specifically for you and this audience, what I think is the most important revelation in the book, which is I believe I’ve uncovered the new Soros on the Democrat left,” said Marlow on Wednesday’s edition of the Mark Levin Show.

Marlow praised Levin’s Unfreedom of the Press as an essential primer for his writing of Breaking the News.

LISTEN: (interview begins at 01:26:00)

He continued, “It’s a woman named Laurene Powell Jobs, and she’s the widow of Steve Jobs, and this is a woman who’s very cleverly come up with a way to fund the prestige establishment press. I’m talking about the Atlantic, which she owns. She also owns most of Axios, but she also funds the activist press, the press that essentially tries to launder Democrat propaganda — left-wing propaganda — through local news outlets, and of course, she’s very tight with Democrat politicians.”

“[Laurene Powell Jobs] is said to have a tight close personal relationship with Kamala Harris, and of course, she’s networked with the biggest companies in the world. She gets her money from Apple and Disney. This person has done this and been named the most mysterious mega-giver in the world.”

News media outlets broadly ignore Jobs’s role as a benefactor of the industry given the long shadow she casts over the news media landscape.

“The reason why [Laurene Powell Jobs] gets away with it, in my opinion, is that she employs so many journalists,” Marlow determined. “That’s the trick. If you’re in the media, you’re either currently her employee, or maybe one day you will be soon. This is a blockbuster, in my opinion, and I hope everyone checks out the book and takes a look at the rest.”

In 2020, Fox News reported an estimate of Jobs’s net worth at $18.5 billion.