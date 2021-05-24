Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Bill to Ban Coronavirus Vaccine Passports

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) has signed Senate Bill 267 to ban coronavirus vaccine passports in the Yellowhammer State.

The bill, which prohibited state and local governments from issuing vaccine passports to Alabamians, also prevents businesses in the state from refusing service to a customer based on their vaccination status.

The legislation does not prevent employers from requiring their employees to receive the vaccination.

I made the choice to get the #COVID19 vaccine & glad for the peace of mind it brings. I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, & if you have questions, consult with your health care provider. #alpolitics @ALPublicHealth — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 24, 2021

“Since the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, both Dr. Harris and I have said that we would not mandate vaccines in the state of Alabama,” Ivey said on Monday. “I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction.”

Ivey concluded her statement by urging residents to get the jab.

“I made the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine and glad for the peace of mind it brings,” Ivey added. “I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, and if you have questions, consult with your health care provider.”

SB267 was introduced by State Senator Arthur Orr (R-AL) in February and passed the Alabama State Senate in April and the Alabama State House last week.

Alabama joins six other states — Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Texas and South Dakota — in prohibiting vaccine passports or documentation in some form.

