‘Multiple Fatalities’ Reported in San Jose, California Shooting

“Multiple fatalities” are reported in a Wednesday morning shooting in San Jose, California.

CNN notes the shooting occurred at a “railyard” and quoted the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office saying there were “multiple victims and we have multiple casualties at this point.”

Sacramento’s KCRA observed the shooting occurred “at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department.”

NBC Bay Area explained the rail yard as the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) and noted that police announced the shooter was dead at 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time.

ABC 7 reported that “the building [in which the shooting occurred] is not open to the public, so the shooter would have needed employee access or to have broken in.”

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted following news that the threat was over:

A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided specifics on the number of injured or dead as of 9:02 a.m. Pacific Time.

California has universal background checks, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, gun registration requirements, and myriad other gun controls Democrats at the federal level are currently pursuing for the nation at large.

California also has strict controls on ammunition, requiring background checks for ammunition purchases, among other things.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.