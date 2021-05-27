Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a non-partisan ethics watchdog, filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics, requesting an immediate investigation into Democrat Rep. Marie Newman (IL) for allegedly violating federal law and ethics rules.

Kendra Arnold, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust executive director, wrote in her letter attached to the complaint, FACT is requesting an investigation.

This is due to recent reports showing Newman allegedly promising Iymen Chehade a six-figure salary, taxpayer-funded, if Chehade reportedly did not run against Newman in the already tight race, in addition to apparently helping her win.

Previously reported, Newman, court documents show, in December 2018, two years before Newman was elected to office, Newman and Chehade allegedly signed an agreement.

The agreement stated, “in the event that Newman is elected,” Chehade would assume the job of “Chief Foreign Policy Advisor” with “a salary of no less than between $135,000 and $140,000 per year, less applicable required taxes and withholdings.” In addition, during the second year of his employment, they allegedly agreed, “Newman will provide Chehade cost-of-living and merit raises pursuant to standard office policies.”

Newman won, but the job apparently never came, which is why the Chehade filed a suit.

Arnold outlined the federal law:

Whoever, being a candidate, directly or indirectly promises or pledges the appointment, or the use of his influence or support for the appointment of any person to any public or private position or employment, for the purpose of procuring support in his candidacy shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if the violation was willful, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.