President Joe Biden’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said Thursday coronavirus originating from a Chinese lab exists within the realm of possibility.

DNI Avril Haines released a statement on the prospect of the Chinese coronavirus emanating from a Wuhan lab in which she said in part it has a “low to moderate confidence.”

The statement reads in full:

DNI’s statement on Chinese Flu origin pic.twitter.com/SF4i2xachL — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 27, 2021

The statement comes after President Joe Biden reversed course Wednesday and decided to ask intelligence agencies to look into the matter after closing down former Secretary of State Pompeo’s investigation.

Biden wrote:

I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days. As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China. I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts.

Pompeo responded by tweeting that “Biden sides with China… by shutting down State Dept. pandemic origin investigation I commenced.”

President Biden sides with China, WHO and the liberal media on Wuhan virus—joining the “nothing to see here crowd” by shutting down State Dept. pandemic origin investigation I commenced. This isn’t political. America must lead on this.https://t.co/9cjyeDmpj9 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted Tuesday the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded the Wuhan lab, but he still denies “gain of function” research support in relation to the origin of the flu.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated Tuesday that Dr. Fauci committed perjury May 12 over his gain of function comments related to Communist China’s lab.

Paul was asked on Real America’s Voice, “Do you believe he [Fauci] perjured himself?”

“Absolutely, he lied to the American people,” Paul said.

Sen. Rand Paul said Monday Dr. Anthony Fauci committed perjury over his gain of function comments related to Communist China’s Wuhan lab. https://t.co/Huf0sIPpCB via @RandPaul #COVID19 — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 26, 2021

Paul on Wednesday demanded Fauci to be “made to testify under oath” about whether the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s gain of function research.