Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claimed Dr. Anthony Fauci committed perjury over his gain of function comments related to Communist China’s Wuhan lab.

Paul was asked on Real America’s Voice’s The Water Cooler show, “do you believe he [Fauci] perjured himself?”

“Absolutely, he lied to the America people. There was gain of function research going on with Dr. Shi Zhengli at the Wuhan Institute,” Fauci explained.

In her paper, she actually thanked Dr. Fauci and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is a part of National Institutes of Health (NIH) that Dr. Fauci runs,” Paul continued.

“It’s listed at the end of the paper. This paper was fined by NIAID research and it lists a ten digit number that identifies the research money she got from from the United States. Was it gain of function?” Paul asked.

“Well it took a SARS virus, which is a coronavirus, that’s 15 times more deadly than COVID, and it added to it S protein, which is something in the surface of it, to make it more easily infectious to epithelial cells for the respiratory tract. That to me is gain of function,” he said.

Paul went on to highlight two scientists, one from Rutgers University and another from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who confirmed the paper studies gain of function.

The allegation of perjury comes after Paul questioned Fauci on May 12, “Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?”

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely, entirely, and completely incorrect,” a frustrated Fauci responded. “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”