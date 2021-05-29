Kamala Harris Asks U.S. Corporations to Create Jobs — in Central America

Vice President Kamala Harris is asking multinational corporations in the United States to create jobs in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador as part of her plan to “address the root causes” of a massive wave of illegal immigration spurred by the Biden administration’s non-enforcement agenda.

During a meeting with corporate CEOs from Chobabi, Microsoft, Nespresso, Mastercard, and others, Harris urged the executives to create jobs in Central America. The Biden administration believes corporate investment in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador will reduce illegal immigration.

“Today, we are launching our call to action for businesses to invest in the Northern Triangle and that is one of the specific reasons that I’ve asked these business leaders to join us today,” Harris said. This focus includes … everything from digital inclusion to workforce development.”

I believe that the businesses, and particularly our private business sector, have a very significant role to play as we all know in creating jobs and promoting economic opportunity and in long-term development,” Harris continued. “I am proud that we have companies already in the United States who have committed to act.”

Despite being put in charge of managing the nation’s illegal immigration crisis — which began after President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders gutting enforcement of federal immigration law — Harris has yet to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

As Breitbart News reported this month, many Democrats have now joined Republican lawmakers in requesting that Harris visit the southern border.

In April, federal immigration officials encountered nearly 180,000 border crossers, an almost 945 percent increase in illegal immigration compared to the same time last year. The Biden administration is releasing tens of thousands of border crossers into the U.S. interior, putting them in hotels before flying them on commercial domestic flights into U.S. cities.

From February 19 to April 22, the Biden administration flew about 7,200 border-crossers into the U.S. interior. Border crossers are allowed to bypass photo identification requirements, boarding flights without a photo ID, and do not have to prove they are negative for the Chinese coronavirus.

At the current pace, analysis projects 1.2 million illegal aliens to reach the U.S. this year.

