President Donald Trump joined calls to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday, in a statement released to reporters, after copies of Fauci’s emails were released to the public.

“There are a lot of questions that must be answered by Dr. Fauci,” Trump said, noting that government funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology began during former President Barack Obama’s administration. Trump boasted that he canceled the funding during his presidency.

“When I heard about it, I said “no way,'” he recalled.

But the former president questioned what Dr. Fauci knew about the dangerous “gain of function” research on coronaviruses taking place in the lab that may have been the source of pandemic.

“What did Dr. Fauci know about ‘gain of function’ research, and when did he know it?” Trump asked.

In February 2020, Fauci emailed questions about the ties between the National Institutes of Health and the gain of function research at the lab, showing his concern about the possibility early in the pandemic.

Trump boasted that even some in the corporate media had even started acknowledging he was right about the lab leak origin theory for the virus.

Now everyone, even the so-called “enemy,” are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan Lab,” he wrote. The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore.”

“China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!” he wrote.

Trump added Americans were fortunate that he did not listen to Fauci’s advice on the travel bans from China and Europe to help stop the virus.

He also noted that Fauci was against masks, even though he thought they might be a good idea.

“Also, Dr. Fauci was totally against masks when even I thought they would at least be helpful,” he wrote. “He then changed his mind completely and became a radical masker!”

Trump also took credit for pressing forward on the development of the coronavirus vaccine, claiming that Fauci told him it would take multiple years to develop and test.

“I got it done in less than nine months with Operation Warp Speed. In retrospect, the vaccine is saving the world,” he said.

Trump recalled he ordered billions of dollars of vaccines to be produced — even though they were not fully tested or approved.

“Had that not been done, our wonderful vaccines would not have been administered until October of this year,” he said. “No one would’ve had the shot that has now saved the world and millions of lives!”