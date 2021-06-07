Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday afternoon that condemned Lisa Murkowski as the Washington Democrats’ “best friend,” reaffirming his vow to “campaign against her.”

“Senator Lisa Murkowski has cost the great people of Alaska billions and billions of dollars by voting for Radical Left Biden appointees, which in turn led to the revocation of ANWR drilling,” Trump said in the statement, noting, “Alaskans have been fighting to see [this] happen for six decades.”

Trump continued to write, “Not only did Murkowski kill the biggest economic stimulant for the State, but also one of the biggest energy producing sites in the world.”

“Nobody thought ANWR could be opened. We got it done, and she allowed it to be killed,” the former president added.

He added that Murkowski is the “best friend Washington Democrats ever had—and Alaska’s reward for that betrayal is an empowered Left coming after their wealth and jobs.”

Trump reaffirmed his belief that Murkowski “will be met very harshly by the Alaska voters in 15 months,” which Trump said he “will be there to campaign against her!”

ANWR stands for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which “was established in 1960 to preserve unique wildlife, wilderness and recreational values.” Last week, a report said President Joe Biden’s administration would cancel several oil and gas leases granted in the ANWR during the last weeks of the Trump administration.

Murkowski was recently one of the six Republicans who voted to advance the legislation to create a commission to investigate the riots and protests that occurred on January 6.