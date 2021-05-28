Six Senate Republicans Voted to Advance January 6 Bill

Six Senate Republicans voted Friday to advance legislation that would create a commission to investigate the riots and protests on January 6.

The six Republicans voted to advance H.R. 3233, the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act. These Senate Republicans voted for the bill despite the opposition of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

These Republicans include:

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Susan Collins (R-ME) Ben Sasse (R-NE) Bill Cassidy (R-LA) Mitt Romney (R-UT) Rob Portman (R-OH)

The six Rs who voted to advance bill:

Murkowksi

Collins

Cassidy

Sasse

Romney

Portman — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 28, 2021

Cassidy, Collins, Sasse, Romney, and Murkowski voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in February, alleging the 45th president incited an insurrection.

Many Senate Republicans supported efforts to investigate the proceedings of the January 6 protests; however, they believed the commission would devolve into a politically motivated witch hunt.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in a statement after the vote:

The January 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol was a dark moment in our nation’s history, and I fully support the ongoing law enforcement investigations into anyone involved. Everyone who attacked the Capitol must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and brought to justice. I also support the Senate committees of jurisdiction who are exercising their proper oversight roles to provide an in-depth and complete account of the attack. With multiple investigations already underway, I do not support the politically motivated January 6 Commission led by Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi.

Other Republicans also believed Democrats did not negotiate in good faith with Republicans on the January 6 legislation.

McCarthy said in a statement in May after announcing his opposition to the bill:

Republican requests for fair representation and an unbiased premise from which to begin such an investigation were always understood to be the starting point for bipartisan negotiations, not the end result,” the House GOP leader said in a statement, which concluded. Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation.

Other Republicans such as Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) believe that many congressional committees already have the means to investigate January 6.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.