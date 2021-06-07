House Democrats to Start Funding Organizers in Texas

The Democrats’ campaign arm, the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), kicked off an “initial seven-figure investment to organize grassroots supporters, potential voters, and new voters” Monday in various key congressional districts across the country, including in Texas, according to a press release.

The investment, across the country, will help the Democrats place “nearly 50 Organizing Directors and Constituency Organizing Directors in key districts across the country that are crucial to Democrats keeping and expanding their majority.”

The Texas Signal reported the effort would bring five organizers to Texas, which “will be tasked with in-person engagement, registering voters, and conducting outreach to the diverse electorate across the state, including Hispanic voters,” the press release said.

According to the DCCC, “this is the earliest-ever organizing investment in its scale and scope” in the campaign arm’s history. The Signal report added, “No Democratic candidate, including the 10 that were backed by the DCCC, managed to flip Republican-held congressional seats.”

The DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) said in a statement, “Democrats are serious about building out a robust grassroots and volunteer infrastructure across the battleground.”

Maloney then added, “This initial investment will help the DCCC connect with more voters in critical districts and allow us to better engage with communities of color.”

Additionally, the DCCC spokesperson Monica Robinson said the committee would be bringing back door-knocking as early as this summer.

The Democrats believe the “DCCC Democracy Summer Program” will be an investment in the Democrats running a “more strategic outreach and build trust between Democrats and communities of color, and other key constituencies in key congressional districts.”