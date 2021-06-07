Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini (R) has filed against Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) in what could be a top five U.S. House race amid Florida’s congressional redistricting.

“BREAKING: Based on projected maps in Florida… this morning I OFFICIALLY filed for the new District 7 congressional seat. This pits my campaign against America-Last, corrupt Democrat @RepStephMurphy,” Sabatini tweeted a map which shows in brown the preliminary new district.

Sabatini, who is running as a proven “conservative fighter” and American first candidate, says he has an agenda that is pro-American worker. Taking note of how Republicans flipped seats in South Florida in 2020 by highlighting radical Democrat positions, Sabatini plans to expand on the Republican playbook.

“I also want to reshape the @GOP immigration agenda. Starting with: – Enacting a moratorium on immigration – Zero amnesty – Mandatory E-Verify – Restoring Remain in Mexico policy – Banning birthright citizenship – FINISHING THE WALL,” he tweeted in response to an article about pro-amnesty positions.

Sabatini told Breitbart News he intends to expose Murphy as an open borders, America last candidate.

“Murphy is weak on immigration and wants open-borders to help her friends in big business who have little interests in raising the wages of blue collar workers who live and work in our district,” he said. “I am campaigning to restore the American dream for the middle class that has been hollowed out by corporate interest groups that Nancy Pelosi, Stephanie Murphy, and Kamala Harris sip martinis with in Washington, DC.”

“We need Republicans in Congress who have the courage to fight the woke elites, like Murphy, who is in her ivory tower in Washington telling hard working Americans to defund police, pay more taxes, and send their children to schools to learn critical race theory,” Sabatini continued.

“As a conservative fighter,” Sabatini explained, “I’ve fought for Floridians at the state level, and I’ll do the same in Congress.”

Meanwhile, Murphy suddenly backtracked on her Senate primary bid against Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) on May 24 and decided to attempt to retain her congressional seat, which will be a heavy lift with a Republican Florida legislature in charge of redistricting.

“We’ve had too many close losses in Florida, and so I wanted to use my experience from winning tough races to help the party prepare itself,” Murphy said in a statement upon her Senate bid withdraw.

National Republican Congressional Committee Spokeswoman Camille Gallo stated to Breitbart News via email that “Stephanie Murphy votes in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda and will be fired by Floridians in 2022.”