Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of President Biden’s coronavirus response team, begged Americans to “please get vaccinated” during Tuesday’s briefing, citing the prevalence of delta variant of the Chinese coronavirus.

The Delta variant, B1.617.2, is “rapidly emerging as the dominant variant — greater than 60 percent” in the United Kingdom, Fauci said, explaining that transmission is “peaking in the younger group of 12 to 20-year-olds.” The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director said there is “poor” protection from the variant among individuals who have only received one dose of their mRNA vaccine.

“So let’s look at where we are in the United States,” he said, warning that “we cannot” let the variant take over and become the dominant variant in the U.S.

That, he continued, “is such a powerful argument to underscore with Dr. Walensky said,” which was to “get vaccinated, particularly if you’ve had your first dose, make sure you get that second dose.”

“And for those who have been not vaccinated yet, please get vaccinated,” he begged. “This is the national month of action. We want to get to and above the goal of 70 percent of the adult population receiving at least one dose by the fourth of July.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) June 7 data, over 139 million people in the U.S. are now considered “fully vaccinated,” representing 42.1 percent of the U.S. population. Over 171 million have received at least one dose of vaccine, representing 51.6 percent of the country’s population. The figure falls well below the Biden administration’s goal to have 70 percent of the population vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4th.

The vast majority of vaccinated individuals in the U.S. have opted to receive the non-traditional mRNA vaccines via either Pfizer or Moderna. The CDC describes such vaccines as teaching cells “how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.”

Over 11 million of those who are fully vaccinated opted for the more traditional J&J vaccine.