San Jose, California, Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) is pushing for an “assault weapons” ban and other gun controls after a handgun was used in the May 26, 2021, mass shooting at Valley Transportation Authority (VTA).

Breitbart News reported the VTA attacker used three handguns and complied with gun control laws to get them. All three of the guns were acquired legally and registered per state law.

NBC Bay Area notes that Liccardo wants to add more gun controls to the process. Those gun controls are laid out in a 10-point plan which includes requiring licensed gun sellers to video every gun sale and requiring gun owners to purchase liability insurance.

A press release on San Jose’s government website notes that the gun control push also includes an “invite” for “cities throughout California to join San José on an amicus curia brief to support the 9th Circuit appeal of the recent federal district court decision to invalidate California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons.”

On June 4, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that U.S. District Judge Robert T. Benitez ruled against California’s “assault weapons” ban, finding it unconstitutional.

Other aspects of Liccardo’s gun control push include rules against “ghost guns” and the legality to “impound guns” from individuals who do not comply with the gun controls.

The San Jose government press release admits, “Criminals won’t obey these mandates.”

