Marlow Rips Biden for Going After Trump, GOP at G7 — ‘Truly Disgraceful’

Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Stinchfield,” Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, slammed President Joe Biden for attacking former President Donald Trump and his supporters over the weekend at the G7 summit.

Marlow described Biden talking American party politics overseas as “truly disgraceful.” He added that the only other president who would consider behaving like that is Barack Obama.

“[T]he one that I’m very concerned about is that in one of Joe Biden’s speeches today, he attacked Donald Trump and his supporters,” Marlow emphasized. “For an American president to go overseas and to attack not just the former president but to attack other American citizens was an act that was truly disgraceful, even for a Biden administration that has done nothing but disappoint for the first five months.”

“Why is Joe Biden talking about American party politics? He’s supposed to be an advocate for all Americans? Remember, Grant, all the unity talk, all the time for healing talk that we used to have during the early days of the Joe Biden administration? All that’s out the window. Now, it’s trash talk American citizens while you’re overseas. I can’t believe it. The only other president who would ever even consider doing something like this is, of course, Barack Obama,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent