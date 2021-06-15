CEO of Morgan Stanley James Gorman urged employees to work from the office instead of working from home, as competitor Goldman Sachs brought back most staff on Monday morning.

“If you can go out to eat, you can come back to work,” he said. “If you can go into a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office. We want you in the office.”

Gorman continued:

Make no mistake about it. We do our work inside Morgan Stanley offices, and that’s where we teach, that’s where our interns learn, that’s where you build all the soft cues that go with building a successful career that aren’t just about Zoom presentations. When will that occur? My leadership style has been very deliberate. I went from one day a week from July to Labor Day last year, two days Labor Day until the end of the year, three days the beginning of this year until March and now I am at four days.

“But [by] Labor Day, I’ll be very disappointed if people haven’t found their way into the office and then we’ll have a different kind of conversation,” he concluded.

Most New York City business and schools are now allowed to be open, according to NYC’s health website. Yet, only 50.6 percent of New York State residents are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s vaccine rollout goal to get shots to at least 70 percent of adults by July 4 is falling short.

The Washington Post explained June 6:

The United States is averaging fewer than 1 million shots per day, a decline of more than two-thirds from the peak of 3.4 million in April, according to The Washington Post’s seven-day analysis, even though all adults and children over age 12 are now eligible.

The Post reports the declining rate began in April with the “low-hanging fruit — those people who absolutely want to get vaccinated without you telling them anything,” Dr. Anthony Fauci stated. “You’re left with a group that you may need … trusted messengers who go out there and explain to them why it’s critical for themselves, for their family.”