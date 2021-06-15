Report: Apple to Drop Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Customers

Apple Inc. is expected to drop its mask requirement for vaccinated customers, falling in line with a swath of other retailers which have already taken such action, according to reports.
According to Bloomberg, the company “has begun informing retail employees of the impending change in impacted markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified discussing policy changes that haven’t been announced.”
Apple will reportedly require staff to continue to wear masks, but they will not ask customers for proof of vaccination.
“Given the progress being made in response to Covid-19 [Chinese coronavirus] in the U.S., we wanted to let you know that a number of sites are now moving to the next phase of resumption and will begin to operate under Phase 3 onsite protocol,” a memo to corporate employees read.
“In Phase 3, where allowed, Apple protocols are being updated to permit optional masking for vaccinated individuals. Physical distancing requirements are also being relaxed in this phase,” the memo continued.
As the outlet notes, the company’s forthcoming move corresponds with California’s grand reopening, allowing most businesses to reopen at 100 percent capacity, with many mask mandates set to expire by the month’s end.
The expected move by Apple follows other major companies which have already loosened their mask restrictions. Starbucks, for example, updated its mask policy on May 17, making face coverings optional for vaccinated customers. Employees are not asking customers for proof of vaccination.
Similarly, Target ended its mask mandate last month as well, no longer requiring fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings, though the company “strongly” recommends masks for unvaccinated guests.
The Ad Council has since teamed up with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), releasing a series of PSA’s urging people to “keep wearing a mask” until they are vaccinated.
