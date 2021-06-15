Report: Apple to Drop Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Customers

Apple Inc. is expected to drop its mask requirement for vaccinated customers, falling in line with a swath of other retailers which have already taken such action, according to reports.

According to Bloomberg, the company “has begun informing retail employees of the impending change in impacted markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified discussing policy changes that haven’t been announced.”

Apple will reportedly require staff to continue to wear masks, but they will not ask customers for proof of vaccination.