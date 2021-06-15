Poll: Voters See Political Division as Most Important Issue

The Georgetown University Politics Battleground June poll finds voters across the nation believe political division is a top issue.

The respondents were asked to rank a list of issues from the most important to the least important. The June poll showed that political division on a scale from zero to 100. Zero took the place of “no political division,” and 100 took the place of the country is “on the edge of a civil war.” The respondents gave a score of 73.97.

Compared to January’s 76.0, the number in June is slightly lower.

About one-third (32 percent) of the respondents see the nation’s division as the most important or second most important issue.

Political division beat out government spending, which 25 percent of the respondents said was important, followed by voting rights which 24 percent of the respondents said was important.

Additionally, 56 percent of the respondents said they feel the country has “gotten off on the wrong track,” compared to the 40 percent who said they believe the country is “going in the right direction.” Only 4 percent said they were unsure.

When broken down by party, the polls showed 73 percent of Democrats said the country is in the right direction compared to the 90 percent of the Republicans who believe the country is moving in the wrong direction.