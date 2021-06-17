The Congressional Black Caucus came out in support of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) nearly a week after she made remarks comparing the United States and Israel to terrorist organizations.

“Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is a valued Member of the Congressional Black Caucus Family, she represents a strong voice on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs,” the caucus’s statement said.

“Furthermore, we appreciate her clarification of her recent remarks,” the statement continued. The caucus “find[s] that this is another example of Republicans taking it out of context to shift the real attention from the abhorrent, disrespectful, and intemperate remarks of members of their own Conference.”

Breitbart News reported that Omar made remarks during a hearing she attended virtually to question Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The tweet, in which Omar attached a video of her remarks, said, “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.”

The tweet continued, “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.” Omar’s tweet remains on Twitter.

After receiving backlash, Omar attempted to clarify her statement, saying, “I asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about an ongoing International Criminal Court Investigation.”

Omar further clarified by adding, “The conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel,” she noted, “I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.”

The far-left congressional caucus chaired by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) also released a statement supporting Omar. It called the attacks on Omar part of the “right-wing media echo chamber,” which is “distorting her views and intentions.”

“Omar is a deeply valued member of the Progressive Caucus,” the group’s statement said, adding that Omar is a “critical and necessary” voice on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and part of the Democratic Caucus.

The CBC has recently been under fire since reports emerged that the group has been blocking freshman Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (FL) from joining the caucus.