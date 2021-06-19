California Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tweets Pan-African Flag for Juneteenth

Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego and a current Republican candidate for governor against incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom, tweeted the Pan-African Flag for Juneteenth instead of the official Juneteenth flag.

“Today, we take pause to celebrate freedom with the ending of slavery in our country,” Faulconer tweeted, including a campaign graphic with the red, black, and green banner known as the Pan-African Flag, instead of the red, white, and blue Juneteenth flag.

Today, we take pause to celebrate freedom with the ending of slavery in our country. #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/cZ0jYmNn9b — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) June 19, 2021

The Pan-African Flag has many uses and meanings, but it is typically associated specifically with the black community, and is sometimes linked to radical causes. It has its roots in support for Marcus Garvey’s plan to lead black Americans to establish a colony of their own in Africa. National Public Radio noted in 2017 that the Pan-African Flag is often used “when black people need a symbol of unity that stands outside the notion of Americanness.”

The Juneteenth flag specifically symbolizes black citizenship as Americans, not a separate racial or national identity.

Faulconer is one of several candidates for governor in a recall that will likely be held before the end of the year.

