23 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-three people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports one fatal attack occurred Friday night, leaving a 28-year-old woman dead and a man and a 15-year-old boy injured. The three were standing “in the 5400-block of South Bishop Street” when someone opened fire on them.

At 5:20 p.m. Friday a 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk near “64th Street and King Drive” when someone pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire. The 31-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Chicago Tribune notes 294 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 12, 2021. That is 21 more deaths than were registered during the same time in 2020.

The Tribune points out a total of 1,587 people were been shot January 1, 2021, through June 14, 2021. That figure represents fatal and non-fatal shootings combined and means 195 more people were shot in 2021 than were shot during the same time-frame in 2020.

On June 16, 2021, Breitbart News reported Mayor Lightfoot is seeking federal gun control as a solution to Chicago’s gun violence.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, already has a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, a red flag law, and a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement for would-be gun buyers. The process to acquire a FOID card includes a background check.

Moreover, Cook County, the county in which Chicago is located, has an “assault weapons” ban.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.