First Lady Jill Biden appeared in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday to promote the coronavirus vaccine with country singer Brad Paisley, criticizing residents of the state for failing to get the vaccine.

“This state still has mmm, a little bit of a way to go,” she said with a nervous laugh. “Only three in ten Tennesseans are vaccinated.”

The group of Biden supporters in the audience booed in response to the news.

“Well, you’re booing yourselves,” she replied with another laugh.

Jill Biden visited a pop-up vaccination clinic at Ole Smoky Distillery in Nashville with Paisley to promote the vaccine.

Only about ten people were present at the event to greet Biden when she arrived, according to the Tennesseean.

Biden said the vaccines were essential to revive Nashville’s music scene after the pandemic.

“You know the vaccines are the only way to get back to the open mics and the music festivals and the concerts that make this town so very special,” she said.

Only 41 percent of Tennesseans have received at least one vaccine dose.

She also traveled to Mississippi on Tuesday as part of a promotion tour for the vaccine in Southern states.

Paisley performed at the event in Nashville, invoking the memory of country music legend John Prine, who died from health complications from the coronavirus in 2020.

“If I had a time machine, I would go back to November, I would give him that vaccine and he would be here,” Paisley said.

Paisley also sang Dolly Parton’s vaccine-themed revision of the classic tune “Jolene” and encouraged fans to stay away from “disinformation” about the vaccine.

“Where I come from, in West Virginia, before the fire department comes people come with buckets and try to put it out,” he said. “Now we’re living in a time when disinformation is telling us that water won’t put out the fire.”