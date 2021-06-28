Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) swatted back Monday at former President Trump’s Saturday comments that Gonzalez is a “sellout” and a “fake Republican.”

“I couldn’t care less about what the former President says about me. I really couldn’t,” Gonzalez told the Dispatch.

“The most important thing that all elected Republicans can do right now is tell the truth to the country and our voters about the fact that we had a legitimate election and President Trump lost,” he continued. “Anything short of that is an abdication of duty.”

“A guy named Anthony Gonzalez, who is bad news,” Trump explained. “He’s a grandstanding RINO, not respected in D.C., who voted for the unhinged, unconstitutional, illegal impeachment witch hunt… He’s a sellout, and a fake Republican, and a disgrace to your state.”

The Ohio Republican Party voted in May to censure Gonzalez for voting to impeach Trump earlier this year. The committee also asked for Gonzalez’s resignation.

In March, Breitbart News’s reported Gonzalez attacked former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at a fundraiser, along with speaking about the necessity of the political right to “diminish” and for the “center” to rise in the coming years.

Gonzalez attacked Meadows as the person in the “Trump world” who is supporting his primary opponent, former Trump aide Max Miller. Trump has endorsed Miller and even held a fundraiser for the former Trump White House aide.

Max Miller told Breitbart News on Saturday that establishment, anti-Trump Republicans “need to be purged out of office.”

“I’m running strictly on the America first platform, because when you have someone that votes with [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi 38 percent of the time, you have to get them out,” Miller added.