The Democrat-led House on Tuesday voted to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol — a move House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) mocked Democrats for, accusing them of attempting to hide their party’s “shameful” racist past.

Democrats, joined by 67 Republicans, voted 285-120 in favor of a measure that would remove statues of those who supported the Confederacy, as well as the bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney for his role in the 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford decision, which excluded black people from citizenship.

The bill, H.R.3005, aims to:

[D]irect the Joint Committee on the Library to replace the bust of Roger Brooke Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the United States Capitol with a bust of Thurgood Marshall to be obtained by the Joint Committee on the Library and to remove certain statues from areas of the United States Capitol which are accessible to the public, to remove all statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America from display in the United States Capitol, and for other purposes.

“We can’t change history, but we can certainly make it clear that which we honor and that which we do not honor,” Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said. “Symbols of hate and division have no place in the halls of Congress.”

McCarthy did not mince words, accusing Democrats of hiding their “shameful” racist past.