An internal Michigan State Police (MSP) memo obtained by Breitbart News indicates the agency has gone woke and embraced a leftist view of “gender.”

The MSP, directed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) appointee Col. Joe Gasper, issued a memo June 29 titled, “Use of Gender Pronouns.”

In it, Ms. Stephanie Horton, director of human resources, invited members of the department to use gender pronouns in official department communications:

Not all persons or members identify with the gender binary of male or female. Gender is a socially and culturally constructed expression and is differentiated from anatomical sex assigned at birth. If someone does not identify with their sex assigned at birth, that person may identify as transgender, non-binary or a third gender that affirms their inner sense of self.

The memo went on to say MSP “employs and serves all persons”:

One of the most personal and respectful ways to communicate with others is through the use of a person’s name and/or the pronouns associated with the individual’s name or gender identity. When a person discloses their gender pronouns, all efforts should be made to use the specified pronouns in both verbal and written usage.

The agency memo said “Using gender pronouns as a part of an email signature or other official communication builds inclusivity at work by recognizing, respecting, and valuing each member’s personal identity.”

The memo authorized employees to “include their pronouns as part of official department communication,” and said they should go below one’s name in the email signature block.

A spokeswoman for the Michigan State Police told Breitbart News that Gasper endorsed the memo because:

[…] he believes in treating all people with dignity and respect, and as the memo states, one of the most personal and respectful ways to communicate with others is through the use of a person’s name and/or the pronouns associated with the individual’s name or gender identity.

Shanon Banner went on to say Gasper “also supports department members who may opt to use non-gender specific pronouns.”

