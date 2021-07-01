An illegal alien out of jail on bail in New Mexico is now accused of beheading a man and then kicking the man’s head around like a soccer ball, Breitbart News has learned.

Joel Arciniega-Saenz, a 25-year-old illegal alien, was indicted by a grand jury this week after being arrested for allegedly murdering 51-year-old James Garcia in Dona Ana County, New Mexico, the day after Father’s Day.

According to court records obtained by KTSM 9 News, Arciniega-Saenz is accused of decapitating Garcia before mutilating the rest of his body and kicking his head around like a soccer ball. At the time of the murder, Arciniega-Saenz was out on bail, according to Las Cruces Sun-News.

When arrested after Garcia’s mutilated body was found 10 yards from his head, Arciniega-Saenz allegedly confessed to the murder, telling investigators that he was seeking revenge because he believed Garcia had raped his wife four years prior.

At the park where Garcia’s body was found, Arciniega-Saenz allegedly confessed to confronting the man before stabbing him with a switchblade, decapitating him, and then playing “soccer with his head,” according to an affidavit.

Arciniega-Saenz allegedly told investigators he kicked Garcia’s decapitated head at about 14 vehicles nearby.

CBS 4 News reported that Arciniega-Saenz had an extensive criminal record. In 2017, he was accused of first-degree murder but a year later, the charges were dropped. In May, Arciniega-Saenz was arrested when he was caught throwing rocks at businesses.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seemingly confirmed to Breitbart News that Arciniega-Saenz is an illegal alien in the United States with an ICE detainer on him, requesting that local authorities do not release him from jail until they can assume custody.

“Under federal law, ICE has the authority to lodge immigration detainers with law enforcement partners who have custody of individuals arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable noncitizens,” an ICE official told Breitbart News.

“The detainer form asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the noncitizen for a brief period of time so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody,” the official said.

Arciniega-Saenz is being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.