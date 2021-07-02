Poll: Majority of Democrats Say U.S. Is Not a Nation with ‘Liberty and Justice for All’

A majority of Democrats do not believe America is a country with “liberty and justice for all,” a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey, taken ahead of the July 4 weekend, asked respondents if they agree with the Pledge of Allegiance line that the United States is a “nation with liberty and justice for all.”

“Generally speaking, do you believe this is true? Is the United States a nation with liberty and justice for all?” the survey asked.

Fifty percent of those surveyed said “yes,” the United States is a nation with liberty and justice for all. Thirty-eight percent disagreed. Eleven percent said they are not sure.

While Republicans overwhelmingly say the country is a place offering liberty and justice for all, 74 percent, Democrats do not feel the same way, 51 percent disagreeing with Republicans. Just one-third of Democrats say “yes,” the U.S. is a nation with liberty and justice for all, with a plurality of independents, 49 percent, sharing that assessment.

Notably, a plurality of black Americans, 47 percent, agree with the majority of Democrats that the country is not a place of liberty and justice for all, but 54 percent of other non-white voters disagree and say it is.

Despite those sentiments, 64 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of black Americans say “yes,” they would continue to live in the U.S., even if given the option to live anywhere in the world.

“Even among Americans who don’t believe the United States provides liberty and justice for all, however, 51% would rather live here than anywhere else in the world,” Rasmussen found.

The survey, taken June 28-29, 2021, among 1,000 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.