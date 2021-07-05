Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned people will begin to see “almost two types of America” between the vaccinated and unvaccinated as Chinese coronavirus variants, such as the Delta variant, spread across the country.

“We’re going to see … almost two types of America,” the White House chief medical adviser said during a Sunday appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, previewing what he believes will happen:

You know, those regions of America which are highly vaccinated and we have a low level of dynamics of infection. And in some places, some states, some cities, some areas, where the level of vaccination is low and the level of virus dissemination is high – that’s where you’re going to see the spikes.

Fauci said he believes the spikes in cases are going to be regional in nature — not nationwide.

“I don’t think you’re going to be seeing anything nationwide, because fortunately, we have a substantial proportion of the population vaccinated. So it’s going to be regional,” he added, urging vaccinated Americans to “go the extra mile” and wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

“As we’ve said so often, vaccines, even as good as they are and they are highly effective, nothing is 100 percent,” he told Chuck Todd:

If you put yourself in an environment in which you have a high level of viral dynamics and a very low level of vaccine, you might want to go the extra step and say, when I’m in that area where there’s a considerable degree of viral circulation, I might want to go the extra mile, to be cautious enough to make sure I get the extra added level of protection even though the vaccines themselves are highly effective.

The Biden administration failed to reach the 70 percent vaccination goal by July 4. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) July 4 data, over 182 million have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, representing 54.9 percent of the total population. Over 157 million are considered “fully” vaccinated, representing 47.4 percent of the total population.

An ABC News/Washington Post survey released Sunday, however, found three-quarters of those who have not been vaccinated saying they “probably” or “definitely” will not get the jab.