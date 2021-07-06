A parent logically, but assertively, instructed members of his local school board that it is their job to teach children “math and science,” not Critical Race Theory, which is teaching them “white people are bad.”

Ian Rice, a black father with two children in the district, emphasized to board members that “teaching that white people are bad,” means that his daughter is being taught “her mother is evil.”

Amazing parent testimony on Critical Race Theory in our schools. pic.twitter.com/Llbe0yBn4U — James Lindsay, uncitable (@ConceptualJames) July 5, 2021

In his comments, Rice said it is clear, judging from the remarks of other parents who spoke before him, “this board and this school district is failing.”

Rice asserted that Critical Race Theory was “never meant to be brought into grade schools, high schools at all,” the Daily Wire reported.

“It’s actually taught in the collegiate atmosphere, and, more importantly, the legal portion of the collegiate atmosphere, to see different laws through the lens of race,” he instructed the board.

“The problem with bringing it to the high school and grade school level, is that we don’t have the educators to properly teach these kids,” Rice observed. “Instead, they’re using it as their own agenda to indoctrinate the kids to hate each other.”

“And whether you believe that to be true or not, the reality is that’s what’s happening,” he continued.

“Critical Race Theory is teaching that white people are bad,” Rice stated. “That’s not true. That would teach my daughter that her mother is evil.”

A black Illinois father whose rant against Critical Race Theory at a local school board meeting last week went viral is not backing down. He, instead, is laughing at attempts by the left to discredit him. https://t.co/wHZMhm6nlH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 29, 2021

Rice described an incident in which one teacher pulled his daughter aside and told her, “You’re a minority, so you know better than to engage in certain things.”

“Nothing happened to educate her,” he said, when the incident was brought to the school’s attention. “Instead, my daughter was brought in and she was ridiculed.”

“So, my question is, now, with Critical Race Theory being brought in, what is your criteria to educate the educators?” Rice asked. “And who are you to educate my children, or any of our children, in life issues? That’s our job. Your job is to teach them math and science.”

Rice added racial issues and tensions in the nation are “nowhere near where they used to be decades ago.”

“Do we have a long way to go? Sure,” he said. “But, I believe the people here don’t look at me as a black man. They look at me as a man standing in front of you, addressing an issue that we are all very passionate about.”