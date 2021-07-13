Left Lavishes Texas Democrats Who Subverted Democracy with Praise: ‘Courageous Public Servants Have Put it All on the Line’

The left has continued to lavish praise on Texas Democrats who shirked their legislative duties Monday by fleeing the Lone Star State in protest of election integrity measures, gleefully smiling en route to D.C. with a case of beer, which requires a photo ID to purchase.

Pictures show maskless, smiling Democrat lawmakers en route the Washington, DC, as part of their protest against election integrity efforts, attempting to deny Republicans a quorum to pass voting integrity legislation — a move they are well-versed in, as they staged a walkout in May to kill Senate Bill 7, an election integrity measure which would have placed additional restrictions on voting by mail, such as enhancing ID requirements:

Smiling House Dems fly off to DC on a private jet with a case of Miller Lite, breaking House quorum, abandoning their constituents, while the Senate still works. It’s my hope that Senate Dems report tomorrow to do what they were elected to do. We will vote on #SB1. #txlege pic.twitter.com/5Kcc4emNFg — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) July 12, 2021

Did they need an ID to buy that Miller lite? pic.twitter.com/K6IjfxFIFg — Jeremy Grey (@jeremygrey11) July 12, 2021

ON PLANE TO DC: Texas Democratic lawmakers are leaving state to break quorum to stop Republican voting bill. Veteran Capitol observers say this is unchartered territory. Photo from Democrat on the plane. https://t.co/YOuOMb0A2m pic.twitter.com/abWoARvFIC — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) July 12, 2021

To avoid a vote, Texas Democrats jet off to DC on privately chartered planes — maskless, unlike all the little people who fly commercial. What a look. https://t.co/fLkcakHKbn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 12, 2021

“Just landed in Memphis on our way to DC. Thank y’all for your well wishes,” Texas Rep. James Talarico (D) said, seemingly positioning himself and his fleeing colleagues as heroes.

“We left behind our families, our livelihoods, & our beloved Texas. But our sacrifice is nothing compared to the sacrifices brave Americans have made throughout history to protect the sacred right to vote,” he continued:

Just landed in Memphis on our way to DC. Thank y’all for your well wishes. We left behind our families, our livelihoods, & our beloved Texas. But our sacrifice is nothing compared to the sacrifices brave Americans have made throughout history to protect the sacred right to vote. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 12, 2021

Fellow Democrats have heaped praise on the “fleebaggers,” describing them as “courageous” individuals “risking arrest” to, quite literally, save democracy.

“These courageous public servants have put it all on the line for our democracy & the right to vote,” failed Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who has been fundraising on their behalf on social media, said.

“They’ve left their families, their jobs, their homes back in Texas so that we have a shot at passing voting rights in DC,” he continued, begging people to donate to their cause:

These courageous public servants have put it all on the line for our democracy & the right to vote. They’ve left their families, their jobs, their homes back in Texas so that we have a shot at passing voting rights in DC. Support them in this fight: https://t.co/2A08e6Tn0q https://t.co/leswVrarqB — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 13, 2021

We've now raised $142,000 to support the Texas Democrats putting it all on the line to save democracy. They're working to protect the right to vote for each and every one of us — in Texas and across the country. Let's do our part by continuing to donate: https://t.co/2A08e6Tn0q https://t.co/ZiWEP9zziN — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 12, 2021

“Texas Democrats are risking arrest to protect the right to vote. We owe it to them — and to every American who has sacrificed to protect our democracy — to step up, pass the #ForThePeopleAct, and put an end to voter suppression,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said, adding that they “can’t let the filibuster stand in our way”:

Texas Democrats are risking arrest to protect the right to vote. We owe it to them — and to every American who has sacrificed to protect our democracy — to step up, pass the #ForThePeopleAct, and put an end to voter suppression. And we can't let the filibuster stand in our way. https://t.co/eaOVSthy1L — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 13, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris also praised the Texas Democrats’ decision to shirk their duties.

“I applaud them standing for the rights of all Americans and all Texans to express their voice through their vote, unencumbered,” Harris said Monday, describing them as “leaders who are marching in the path that so many others before did when they fought and many died for our right to vote.”

“The Democrats in the Texas legislature get paid $7,200 per year. They have spouses, children, and homes they left behind when they came to Washington today,” Julián Castro, former HUD secretary under former President Barack Obama, said.

“They’re putting their lives on hold to protect the voting rights of every American. They need Congress to do the same,” he added.

“The Texas Democrats have come to DC to save our Democracy,” left-wing filmmaker Rob Reiner said, piling on the praise.

“They, and all of US, are looking to the Senate to pass Voting Rights. 245 years of Self Rule depends on it,” he added:

The Texas Democrats have come to DC to save our Democracy. They, and all of US, are looking to the Senate to pass Voting Rights. 245 years of Self Rule depends on it. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 13, 2021

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow also praised Lone Star State Democrats for fleeing to D.C. to beg Congress to pass the “For the People Act,” which she said is the “only way to solve this problem and backstop voting rights at the federal level”:

Texas Democrats could have gone anywhere to deny Texas House Republicans the quorum they need to pass their voter suppression bill, but they went to Washington because the For The People Act is the only way to solve this problem and backstop voting rights at the federal level. pic.twitter.com/CcKUdqy1Xm — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) July 13, 2021

According to Rep. Talarico, a Texas Democrat who fled the state, he and his left-wing colleagues are “prepared to stay out of Texas for the rest of the session.”