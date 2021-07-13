House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) this week suggested women are key to fulfilling President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, although she did not reference conservative women whom her side routinely dismisses.

“So we have to make the bill greener, to be more for this century than last century which is — we have to make it more — President Biden says it so well. Build Back Better. Build Back Better,” the 81-year-old lawmaker said during a discussion on current infrastructure talks and the radical left’s agenda:

And building back better means that we do so in a way that’s of the future in certain respects. Of course the greener aspects of it, the broadband aspects of it. But also, who is involved in the prosperity of it all. And that’s why we have the jobs piece and the family — the cares piece of it which says if we’re going to Build Back Better, we have to have workforce training, workforce development so many more people can be involved, and we have that in what would be our next bill.

“If we’re going to build back better, we build back better with women,” Pelosi continued, triggering applause and adding they must have child care, child tax credit, family and medical leave, and assistance for home care workers:

“That’s really where we want to go next. We want to have the bipartisan bill but we want to recognize that we have to have legislation of the future that involves many more people that is greener for our country, more technologically available to everyone,” she said.

“And again we hope it would be bipartisan, but we cannot stop if it isn’t,” she said, signaling Democrats will ultimately steamroll GOP efforts to halt their radical agenda items.

Last month, Pelosi warned Democrats would blow up any bipartisan infrastructure deal if the Senate also does pair it with a reconciliation bill.

“Let me be really clear on this: we will not take up a bill in the House until the Senate passes the bipartisan bill and a reconciliation bill,” Pelosi told reporters.

“If there is no bipartisan bill, then we’ll just go when the Senate passes a reconciliation bill,” she added.