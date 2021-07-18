Kamala Harris Visits Walter Reed Hospital After Meeting Texas Democrats Infected with Coronavirus

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Democrats from the Texas state legislature at the American Federation of Teachers, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon / Associated Press
Charlie Spiering

Vice President Kamala Harris was sent to Walter Reed Hospital on Sunday just days after meeting with Texas lawmakers who tested positive for coronavirus.

The White House told reporters Sunday morning that Harris went to the hospital for a “routine checkup” but no details were released about her health or whether or not she was experiencing symptoms related to coronavirus.

The vice president’s schedule for Monday was also not released to reporters on Sunday night, a typical practice by the White House.

President Joe Biden’s schedule for Monday said that Harris would join him for the presidential daily brief at the White House in the morning.

Harris met with Texas state Democrats on Tuesday after they fled the state to prevent election security laws from passing in a special session.

On Friday and Saturday, House Democrats revealed that three of the group Texas lawmakers who fled the state had tested positive for coronavirus, two of whom had met with Harris. On Sunday evening, that number was raised to five.

Kamala Harris super-spreader (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty)

US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) meets with Democratic members of the Texas State Legislature at the American Federation of Teachers building near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, July 13, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

On Saturday, the vice president’s Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement to reporters that Harris was “not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined.”

 

