Democrat Cindy Axne Slammed for Radical Group Endorsement

Vulnerable Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s only remaining congressional Democrat, was slammed Tuesday for receiving an endorsement from NARAL, a group with radical abortion and policing views.

Shortly after the group announced their endorsements of incumbent congressional members, Republican groups such as the Republican Party of Iowa and the National Republican Congress Committee (NRCC) released statements showing how radical NARAL and Axne are.

The Republican Party of Iowa called out the NARAL for their radical views on abortion and policing. The press release called for Axne, being one of the most vulnerable members of Congress, to explain herself to Iowans since “she fully supports NARAL’s extreme views on abortion and policing.”

In April 2021, the group tweeted that “It’s past time to defund the police.” The tweet added, “it’s clear that police have not succeeded in reckoning with the generations of systemic racism, oppression, and state violence it has engaged in. We must continue to do better.”

“Keeping radical leftist close is not new for Axne,” the Republican Party of Iowa added. Over the past weekend, Axne “gushed” over Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at a town hall.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC, tweeted a video of Axne saying Ocasio-Cortez is a smart person, and she’s had a lot of conversations with her about the Green New Deal.

“No wonder… Axne votes with AOC 95% of the time and took $5,000 from the socialist to fund her campaign,” the tweet added.

Republican Party of Iowa Communications Director Kollin Crompton in an emailed statement, said, “You can tell a lot about Axne’s radical agenda by looking at the company she keeps.”

“Axne wouldn’t receive this type of endorsement unless she was fully on board NARAL’s agenda of defunding the police and their extreme stance on abortion,” Crompton explained. “While Axne likes to portray herself as a moderate back home, her unending support from radicals and leftists tell a different story.”

NRCC Spokesman Mike Berg in a statement about Axne, said, “Iowans can’t trust Cindy Axne to stand with law enforcement because she is accepting support from groups that want to defund the police.”

Breitbart News reported in April, the campaign for Ocasio-Cortez wired $5,000 directly into the campaign accounts of several vulnerable Democrats, Axne included, after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) provided wire transfer information and account numbers to her team.

After the news of the money went public, NRCC launched a “socialist give back” website aimed at vulnerable Democrats, like Axne, who were wired money from Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign.

This is part of the latest attempt by the Republican campaign arm to tie the Democrats to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan socialist agenda and Ocasio-Cortez.

Editor’s Note: At the time of publication, this article stated NARAL made an anti-police statement on Twitter in 2020. The statement was made in 2021. The language has been updated.