Former Democrat D.C. City Council Candidate Wants to Create Exclusively Black Neighborhoods

People attend the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. - Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer's shooting of African American Jacob …
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
Penny Starr

Addison Sarter, a former candidate for D.C. city council, will introduce a ballot initiative that would make areas of Washington, DC, into “autonomous regions” where only black Americans would be allowed to live.

Martin Austermuhle, a reporter with tax-payer-funded National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate WAMU in D.C., tweeted Wednesday about the development and included some of Sarter’s ideas that are expressed on his Medium website.

The summary of the “African American Autonomy Act of 2021” says, in part:

If this initiative is passed, it will preserve predominantly African American sections in DC as “historically African American autonomous regions.”

The three main predominantly African American sections in DC that this bill would like to preserve are East of the Anacostia River, and the Langdon Park/Brentwood area in Northeast DC, and Colonial Village and Shepered Park in Northwest DC. Langdon Park and Brentwood would be combined into one autonomous region. The same would be done to Colonial Village and Shepherd Park.

Other predominantly African American neighborhoods would be eligible to be African American Autonomous regions as well. These African American autonomous regions, would be turned into their own cities.

Sarter links to a United Nations document on the rights of indigenous people: “International law/ the United Nations, states that African Americans have the right to establish autonomous regions. (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, Article 4, pg. 8. and Article 5, pg. 9)”

Sarter posted Austermuhle’s tweet on his Instagram account.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.