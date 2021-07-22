Reducing crime and promoting a strong economy should be priorities for President Joe Biden, a Thursday poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed.

Seventy-one percent of the American population believe promoting economic growth, the opposite of inflation, should be highest priority for the Biden administration. The 71 percent includes 68 percent of Republicans, 76 percent of Democrats, and 62 percent of independents.

Sixty-two percent of Americans also believe reducing crime should be the highest priority for the federal government. The 62 percent includes 66 percent of Republicans, 62 percent of Democrats, and 56 percent of independents.

The polling comes as the Biden administration has been rocked by skyrocketing inflation and crime.

Breitbart News reported the Producer Price Index rose 7.3 percent in June from 12 months earlier, the largest demand since 12-month data was first introduced in 2010. In comparison to May, the index rose one percent. On average during the pre-pandemic Trump administration, the index rose by around 0.2 percent per month.

Democrats are also attempting to pump trillions more into the economy via two “infrastructure” packages.

Violent crime, meanwhile, has surged by 23 percent in 2021 as Democrats control Washington, DC, and most large metropolitan cities.

For example, homicides increases are up 58 percent in Democrat-run Atlanta, 533 percent in Democrat-run Portland, and 37 percent in Democrat-run Philadelphia. Shootings are up 54 percent in Democrat-run New York City, 51 percent in Democrat-run Los Angeles, and 18 percent in Democrat-run Chicago.

As Violent Crime SURGES across America, some politicians and some in the media are gaslighting the public into thinking the Police are the Problem… Homicides:

Atlanta ⬆️ 58%

Portland ⬆️ 533%

Philadelphia ⬆️ 37% Shootings:

New York City ⬆️ 64%

Los Angeles ⬆️ 51%

Chicago ⬆️ 18% pic.twitter.com/5RbhbKY312 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) June 22, 2021

A May poll indicated 30 percent of Americans sometimes feel unsafe in public as crime rages in American cities.