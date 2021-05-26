Thirty percent of Americans sometimes feel unsafe in public as crime rages in American cities, according to an AP-NORC poll released May 26.

The poll asked, “How often would you say you feel unsafe in public because of your race or ethnicity?”

Thirty percent of respondents said they often or sometimes feel unsafe, while black Americans felt the most unsafe at 63 percent.

30% Percent of America’s feel unsafe. pic.twitter.com/Lzj1ze3mks — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 26, 2021

The findings come as the far-left have called for defunding police departments.

But according to Fox News on Tuesday, homicides have drastically increased from 2020:

22 Percent Increase in Chicago

127 Percent Increase in Los Angeles County

113 Percent Increase in Minneapolis

132 Percent Increase in Oakland

800 Percent Increase in Portland

Homicides increase from 2020-2021 pic.twitter.com/cx6FRJ5kbB — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 26, 2021

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), which is the self-designated world’s largest organization law enforcement officers, walloped calls to defund the police.

The group’s national Vice President Joe Gamaldi said defunding police is “not a rational, nor reasonable policy position,” pointing to the high crime numbers.